India News | Court Denies Bail to Financial Firm Directors in Fraud Case

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) A court here has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of two directors of a financial establishment, who were booked for cheating 85 investors to the tune of Rs 22 crore.

The court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Kunal and Sakshi Jiwarjka, directors of JSK Private Limited, stating that the duo had committed a "grave economic offence".

According to the prosecution, the duo and other directors of the firm had lured investors with the promise of high returns and later defaulted payments.

Following a complaint lodged by one of the investors, the Economic Offences Wing last month booked the accused under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the FIR, 85 people have invested about Rs 22 crore in the firm and were promised a return of 18 to 20 per cent on the investment.

Rejecting their plea, the judge said the accused had committed a "grave economic offence" and their custodial interrogation was necessary to ascertain the money trail. PTI

