Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Andhra Pradesh: TDP Leader JC Prabhakar Reddy, Son JC Asmit Reddy Arrested by Police For Registering Vehicles by Forging Documents

News Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 10:14 AM IST
A+
A-
Andhra Pradesh: TDP Leader JC Prabhakar Reddy, Son JC Asmit Reddy Arrested by Police For Registering Vehicles by Forging Documents
TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Hyderabad, June 13: The Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested Telugu Desam Party Party leader JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Asmit Reddy in connection with an alleged cheating case. Police claimed that the duo had allegedly registered BS 3 vehicles as BS 4 vehicles with fake documents.

According to the latest information, as reported by news agency ANI, the Andhra Pradesh police is taking the TDP leader and his son to Anantapuram. They were arrested from their residence in Banjara Hills on Saturday. It is to be known that Prabhakar Reddy is the younger brother of senior TDP leader and former MP JC Diwakar Reddy. The family members runs the Jatadhara Company Travels or JC Travels, which are plying in four states - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. ESI Medical Scam in Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu Attacks Jaganmohan Reddy Govt on Arrest of K Atchannaidu, Says TDP MLA Being Targeted and Harassed.

Here's the report about JC Prabhakar Reddy's arrest:

Police claim that JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Asmit Reddy tampered with vehicle registration rules and fabricated documents. Also, charges of selling BS-III vehicles after registering them in the name of BS-IV vehicles have also been named against Prabhakar Reddy's. The Anantapur Police even claim that around 154 vehicles have been registered in Nagaland by creating fake documents.

Earlier, Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu on Friday attacked the Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP government of targeting and harassing TDP Leader K Atchannaidu because of his relentless fight against the ruling party excesses. Naidu even claimed that Atchannaidu arrest has been made by Anti-Corruption Bureau as he stood against the atrocities in sand, land and liquor scams.

The ACB arrested TDP MLA from Tekkali in Andhra Pradesh -- K Atchannaidu -- for his alleged involvement the procurement of medicines for ESI hospitals during the previous N Chandrababu Naidu-led government. Atchannaidu served as a labour minister during the previous tenure. Tekkali has been taken to Vijaywada where he would be produced in court later in the day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Anantapur Police Andhra Pradesh BS-III Vehicles BS-IV Vehicles Fake Documents Forging Documents JC Asmit Reddy JC Prabhakar Reddy K Atchannaidu N. Chandrababu Naidu TDP Telugu Desam Party vehicle registration
You might also like
ESI Medical Scam in Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu Attacks Jaganmohan Reddy Govt on Arrest of K Atchannaidu, Says TDP MLA Being Targeted and Harassed
News

ESI Medical Scam in Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu Attacks Jaganmohan Reddy Govt on Arrest of K Atchannaidu, Says TDP MLA Being Targeted and Harassed
AP Inter Exam Results 2020 Update: Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results to Be Announced Online Today at 4 PM on bie.ap.gov.in
Education

AP Inter Exam Results 2020 Update: Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results to Be Announced Online Today at 4 PM on bie.ap.gov.in
Coronavirus Hits Andhra Pradesh Secretariat: Two Blocks Shut After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19, All Employees Asked to Work From Home
News

Coronavirus Hits Andhra Pradesh Secretariat: Two Blocks Shut After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19, All Employees Asked to Work From Home
Andhra Pradesh: 49 Social Media Users to Face Contempt of Court Proceedings For Remarks Against Courts, Judges
News

Andhra Pradesh: 49 Social Media Users to Face Contempt of Court Proceedings For Remarks Against Courts, Judges
Andhra Pradesh: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Rival Factions of YSRCP in Payalakuntla Village of Kadapa District, Watch Video
News

Andhra Pradesh: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Rival Factions of YSRCP in Payalakuntla Village of Kadapa District, Watch Video
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Resumes Sales of 'Laddu Prasadam' at Kalyana Madapams Across Andhra Pradesh
News

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Resumes Sales of 'Laddu Prasadam' at Kalyana Madapams Across Andhra Pradesh
Subramanian Swamy Counters Tejasvi Surya's Criticism of Andhra Pradesh Govt on TTD Assets Auctioning Row, Asks 'What About BJP-Ruled Uttarakhand?'
Politics

Subramanian Swamy Counters Tejasvi Surya's Criticism of Andhra Pradesh Govt on TTD Assets Auctioning Row, Asks 'What About BJP-Ruled Uttarakhand?'
Vizag Gas Leak: Andhra Pradesh HC Issues Interim Directions to Seize Premises of LG Polymers
News

Vizag Gas Leak: Andhra Pradesh HC Issues Interim Directions to Seize Premises of LG Polymers
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement