Andhra Pradesh: TDP Leader JC Prabhakar Reddy, Son JC Asmit Reddy Arrested by Police For Registering Vehicles by Forging Documents

Hyderabad, June 13: The Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested Telugu Desam Party Party leader JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Asmit Reddy in connection with an alleged cheating case. Police claimed that the duo had allegedly registered BS 3 vehicles as BS 4 vehicles with fake documents.

According to the latest information, as reported by news agency ANI, the Andhra Pradesh police is taking the TDP leader and his son to Anantapuram. They were arrested from their residence in Banjara Hills on Saturday. It is to be known that Prabhakar Reddy is the younger brother of senior TDP leader and former MP JC Diwakar Reddy. The family members runs the Jatadhara Company Travels or JC Travels, which are plying in four states - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. ESI Medical Scam in Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu Attacks Jaganmohan Reddy Govt on Arrest of K Atchannaidu, Says TDP MLA Being Targeted and Harassed.

Here's the report about JC Prabhakar Reddy's arrest:

Telangana: TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy & his son JC Asmit Reddy arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in Hyderabad and are being taken to Anantapuram, in connection with an alleged cheating case. They had allegedly registered BS 3 vehicles as BS 4 vehicles with fake documents. — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

Police claim that JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Asmit Reddy tampered with vehicle registration rules and fabricated documents. Also, charges of selling BS-III vehicles after registering them in the name of BS-IV vehicles have also been named against Prabhakar Reddy's. The Anantapur Police even claim that around 154 vehicles have been registered in Nagaland by creating fake documents.

Earlier, Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu on Friday attacked the Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP government of targeting and harassing TDP Leader K Atchannaidu because of his relentless fight against the ruling party excesses. Naidu even claimed that Atchannaidu arrest has been made by Anti-Corruption Bureau as he stood against the atrocities in sand, land and liquor scams.

The ACB arrested TDP MLA from Tekkali in Andhra Pradesh -- K Atchannaidu -- for his alleged involvement the procurement of medicines for ESI hospitals during the previous N Chandrababu Naidu-led government. Atchannaidu served as a labour minister during the previous tenure. Tekkali has been taken to Vijaywada where he would be produced in court later in the day.

