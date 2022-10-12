Lucknow, Oct 12 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday framed charges against senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Mohd Azam Khan in a case of misuse of official letterhead and seal.

The court fixed November 4 for recording of prosecution evidence against him.

Also Read | Intel Layoffs 2022: Chip-Maker Plans Major Job Cuts by October 2022 End As PC Sales Nosedive Globally, Says Report.

Special Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate A K Srivastava read out the charges to Khan, who denied them and pleaded not guilty. Khan was present in the court in person.

The special MP/MLA court had rejected Khan's plea for clean chit in the case on September 29.

Also Read | LIC Sells Over 2% Stake in Power Grid Corporation for Rs 3,079 Crore in 5 Months.

The FIR in the matter was registered at Hazratganj police station on February 1, 2019.

The complainant, Allama Jamir Naqvi, had alleged that Azam Khan had misused the official letterhead and seal in order to damage the image of the BJP, RSS and cleric Syed Kalbe Jawad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)