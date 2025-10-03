New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday remanded Chaitanyanand to 14-days judicial custody in an alleged molestation case.

Chaitanyanand Saraswati brought to court after expiry of 5 days police custody in a molestation case. It is alleged that he molested 17 girls in an educational institute in Vasant Kunj area.

Also Read | India on PoK Protests: 'Natural Consequence of Pakistan's Oppressive Approach and Systemic Plundering of Resources From These Territories'.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar remanded Chaitanyanand Saraswati alias Parthasarthy in judicial custody till October 17.

Delhi Police had moved an application for judicial custody of Chaitanyananda Saraswati in a molestation case.

Also Read | Drishti IAS, Headed by Vikas Divyakirti, Fined INR 5 Lakh by CCPA for 'Misleading' UPSC 2022 Result Ads; Govt Directs Coaching Institutes To Ensure Truthful Advertising.

Senior advocate Ajay Burman alongwith advocate Manish Gandhi appeared for Chaitanyanand Saraswati.

Counsel for accused moved an application seeking permission to take spectacles, holy books in custody. They also urged to provide him sanyasi food in judicial custody.

Court has sought a response from Delhi Police on the applications moved on behalf of Chaitanyanand Saraswati seeking supply of seizure memo, signing of case diary and provide sanyasi food, Sanyasi Garb, medicines and books etc.

The court allowed one application for signing of case diary by the judge.

The court is to hear the remaining applications tomorrow.

During hearing, the counsel for accused raised a query regarding adding one new section in the FIR.

Investigation officer told the court that there was a complaint alleging threat by a person on the instance of the accused. That why a new section for the offence of threat has been added, police said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)