Jind (Haryana) [India], November 14 (ANI): The special and fast track court of additional district and session judge (ADSJ) has awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a person in connection with raping and kidnapping a minor girl in Haryana's Jind district.

The ADSJ Dr Chander Hass has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 and ordered the accused to face one and half years extra simple jail in case he fails to deposit the amount.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Man Posing As Army Officer Arrested for Attempted Rape Class 12 Student in Samba.

A police spokesperson in Jind district informed that a man lodged a police complaint with the city police station of Narwana town in this district on November 29, 2020.

The complainant had alleged that his daughter had gone missing from home.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Airstrike Kills Renowned Doctor Hammam Alloh in Gaza and Relatives Who Sought Shelter Together.

"We searched for her but didn't get her whereabouts. We came to know that a person identified as Ashok, a native of Dumarkha Kala village kidnapped my daughter," he alleged in his complaint.

Getting his complaint, city police booked the accused under section 363 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) 366 A (This Section was inserted to protect minor girls (below the age of 18) from being forced or seduced to illicit intercourse with another person.

Such an act is punishable with imprisonment of a period of up to ten years and to a fine) of the Indian penal code and launched a hunt for her. After a short time, police recovered her and arrested the accused.

Later police added one more section such as protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) (4) on the basis of the minor girl's statement, said police.

The matter was under trial in the POCSO court of Dr Chander Hass which held him guilty and awarded him rigorous jail. The ADSJ announced a 10-year rigorous jail under section POCSO -4 (1) along with a fine of Rs 10,000 and a five-year rigorous jail under section 366 of IPC.

He mentioned that all the substantive sentences shall run concurrently. The period already undergone by the convict in custody during the trial shall be set off from the sentence awarded to him.

A compensation of Rs 15,000 is to be paid from the amount of fine imposed on the convict. Moreover, he asked the district legal services authority to provide Rs 4 lakh to the victim as a compensation amount, reads the order. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)