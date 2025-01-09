Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jan 9 (PTI) A local court here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his mother in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district nearly four years ago.

The court of 7th additional district and sessions judge, Braj Kishore Pandey, awarded life imprisonment to Manoj Rana for killing his mother, Sita Devi, following an altercation on July 24, 2021, in Keredari under Keredari police station area.

According to the FIR filed by Sita Devi's husband, Kanhai, the incident occurred while the couple was heading to their sweet stall. As they reached the shop, Manoj arrived unexpectedly and began quarrelling with his mother over a personal issue.

In a fit of rage, Manoj pulled out a sickle and slit his mother's throat, causing her to collapse. She was rushed to Hazaribag hospital but succumbed to her injuries, additional public prosecutor Meenakshi Kandulna said.

Describing the act as "the gravest of crimes," Kandulna urged the court to impose the harshest punishment on the accused.

After reviewing evidence from both sides, the court convicted Manoj and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

