New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the alleged killing of a 22-year-old woman, who was found dead at a park in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Friday afternoon, the police said.

"The arrested accused identified as Irfan, is a cousin of the deceased. He allegedly killed her for rejecting his marriage proposal," the police said.

Officials said that the incident is based on a love affair and denial of marriage as the accused is unemployed which allegedly led him to kill her.

"This matter appears to be an outcome of a love affair and refusal of marriage proposal. The victim and the accused are cousins. The deceased's family had earlier rejected his marriage proposal after coming to know that he was unemployed. Subsequently, the victim had also stopped talking to him," DCP, South Delhi, Chandan Chowdhary said.

"After rejection, he fell into a state of depression as he felt that he would not be able to get married. Meanwhile, his younger brother's marriage was being finalised. Following this he committed the crime today," DCP Chowdhary said.

"The accused worked as a delivery boy and knew her schedule. He knew that place where the victim was taking stenography classes and that she offten passed through the area where the incident took place," she added.

DCP said that the accused reached Vijay Mandal Park in Malviya Nagar at around 12 noon on Friday, and called the victim as he wanted to sort out their issue. "The two went to park, where the accused allegedly attacked the victim with an iron rod," she said.

Earlier in the day, Police found the 22-year-old victim's body on a bench at Vijay Mandal Park at Shivalik A block of Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was also found near the body and according to officials, the victim had injuries on her head.

The accused has been arrested and the police were questioning him. "We are further looking into the matter," DCP added.

Soon after the incident, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, took to Twitter and wrote, "In a posh locality like Malviya Nagar, a girl was beaten to death with a rod. Delhi is extremely unsafe."

"It doesn't matter to anyone. Only in newspaper reports, the names of girls are changed, and the crimes do not stop," she added. (ANI)

