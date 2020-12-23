Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) Fourteen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as 488 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 1,64,145.

So far, 5,243 people have died from the infection in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

On Wednesday, Mohali reported the maximum 105 cases followed by 59 in Jalandhar and 48 in Patiala.

A total of 582 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,53,964, the bulletin said.

Currently, the state has 4,938 active cases, it said.

Eight critical patients are on ventilator while 110 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 37,36,616 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)