Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) Punjab on Monday reported 16 more deaths due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 4,227, while 402 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,34,371 in the state, a health department bulletin said.

Six deaths were reported from Amritsar and one each from Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga, Mohali, Muktsar, Pathankot, Patiala and Rupnagar, it said.

Also Read | Delhi Records Lowest Temperature of 10.8 Degree Celsius in Post Monsoon Season, Fall in Mercury to Continue in November Due to La Nina Conditions.

There are 4,183 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, as per the bulletin.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Jalandhar (58), Ludhiana (55) and Mohali (45), it said.

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Deepavali Bonus of Rs 210.48 Crore to Over 2.91 Lakh PSU Employees.

A total of 395 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,25,961.

Fifteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 116 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 26,30,382 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)