Thane, Jul 17 (PTI) Thane district reported 1,707 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its count to 64,105, while 53 deaths during the day increased the toll to 1,827, an official said.

The number of active cases in the district is 23,722, which is 37 per cent of the total count, and most are asymptomatic, he added.

"Thane city now has 15,174 cases, Kalyan 15,005, Mira Bhayander 6,240, Navi Mumbai 10,786. The recovery rate in the district has improved to 60.15 per cent while mortality rate remains 2.85 per cent," the official said.

Palghar has 11,080 cases so far, including 206 deaths.

