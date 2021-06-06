Nashik, Jun 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 3,88,885 on Sunday after 324 cases were detected, while the toll rose by 23 and the recovery count by 880, an official said.

The district has so far seen 4,940 deaths and 3,77,776 patients getting discharged, he said.

Of the deaths reported during the day, 11 took place in Nashik city limits and 12 in other parts of the district.

With 9,696 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 17,13,707, the official added.

