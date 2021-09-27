Bengaluru, Sep 27 (PTI) Karnataka on Monday reported 504 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,73,899 and death toll to 37,746, the health department said.

The day also saw 893 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,23,320.

Of the new cases recorded, 181 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 265 discharges and 5 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 12,804.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.48 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3.96 per cent.

Of the deaths reported today, 5 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada (4), Mysuru (3), Mandya (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, the highest number of fresh cases was recorded in Dakshina Kannada with 83 infections, Mysuru 47 and Kodagu 26.

Bengaluru Urban district has now a total of 12,45,671 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,77,816 and Tumakuru 1,20,118.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,22,139, followed by Mysuru 1,74,794 and Tumakuru 1,18,618.

Cumulatively 4,72,99,938 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,03,800 were tested on Monday alone.

