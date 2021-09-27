New Delhi, September 27: The results for Kerala State Eligibility Test for the July 2021 session conducted by the LBS Centre for Science and technology has been declared. The scorecards have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the July session of Kerala SET 2021 can visit the official website at lbsedp.lbscentre.in to view and download their results for the same. The eligibility test was held on August 14, 2021. Click here to get the list of candidates passed in Kerala SET 2021 July session.

According to a note on the official site,"Candidates awaiting their final year results of PG/B.Ed need not apply for SET Certificate before publication of the results of PG/B.Ed." Aspirants can check their scores online by entering their exam roll number. Scroll down to know how to check scorecards for the July session of Kerala State Eligibility Test 2021. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to Kerala SET Result 2021 for July Session.

Here Is How To Check Kerala SET Result 2021 For July Session:

Visit the official website at lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjuly2021

On the home page click on the link that says, 'SET-JULY-2021 RESULT'

A new web page will open

Enter your roll number and click on submit

Download the result

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result for future references. Candidates are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies or quires regarding the Kerala State Eligibility test.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2021 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).