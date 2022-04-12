Ahmedabad, Apr 12 (PTI) The number of students who have been detected with coronavirus in the Gandhinagar-based Gujarat National Law University over the last six days has touched 64 after nine more students tested positive, a health department official said on Tuesday.

All those infected are university students who met physically for the first time after offline classes resumed on April 4, Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Medical Officer of Health Dr Kalpesh Goswami said.

None of them require hospitalisation and all have been kept in isolation in the institute's hostel, with three teams monitoring their health round the clock, Goswami said.

"So far, some 700 students and staff of the university have been screened for the virus, and 64 students have tested positive. After offline classes resumed, students arrived at the campus from their home states and the virus may have spread as they interacted with each other," the official explained.

Goswami added that some samples have been sent for genome sequencing to find out the coronavirus variant involved.

Incidentally of the 35 COVID-19 cases detected in the state on Monday, Gandhinagar led with 19.

