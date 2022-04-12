Bank of Baroda has invited applications from candidates to apply for Agriculture Marketing Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bank of Baroda on bankofbaroda.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 26, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 26 posts in the organisation.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

The vacancy is available in the 10 locations given below.

Patna: 4 Posts

Chennai: 3 Posts

Mangaluru: 2 Posts

New Delhi: 1 Post

Rajkot: 2 Posts

Chandigarh: 4 Posts

Ernakulam: 2 Posts

Kolkata: 3 Posts

Meerut: 3 Posts

Ahmedabad: 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria For Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022

In order to apply for the post, a candidate must have 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Cooperation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture from University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE. To check detailed education qualifications, a candidate must go through the official notification. SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For the Post of Specialist Cadre Officer at sbi.co.in; Check Details Here

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 26, 2022 through the official website bankofbaroda.in. After applying for the post, they must save, download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in

Click on the Careers option.

Click on Current Opportunities.

Click on the 'Recruitment of Agriculture Marketing Officer for Centre for Agri - Finance Marketing and Processing (CAMP) on Fixed Term Engagement on Contract Basis' link.

Fill the application form. Pay the fee.

Download the form for future use.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹600/- for General, EWS and OBC category candidates and ₹100/- for SC, ST, PWD and Women candidates.

Age Limit Required to Apply For the Post?

To apply for the posts of Agriculture Marketing Officers, a candidate must be between 25 to 40 years of age. BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 378 vacancies of Office Assistant and DEO At becil.com; Check Details Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview (PI) and/or any other selection method. Bank reserves the right to change (cancel/ modify/ add) any of the criteria, method of selection and provisional allotment etc.

