Srinagar, Oct 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 72 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 3,31,638, while no fresh death due to the virus was reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the 72 fresh cases, 10 were from the Jammu division and 62 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 32 cases followed by 11 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 866 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients is 3,26,343, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic is 4,429 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 49 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

