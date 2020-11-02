Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) Chandigarh on Monday reported one more COVID-19-related death, taking the toll to 227, while 55 new cases took the infection count to 14,528 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin.

An 87-year-old man, who tested COVID-19 positive, died at a private hospital in Mohali.

He was suffering from hypertension and asthma, as per the bulletin.

There are 593 active cases as of now, it said.

Seventy-six patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 13,708, as per the bulletin.

A total of 1,08,911 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 93,726 tested negative while reports of 106 samples are awaited, it stated.

