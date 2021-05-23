Amaravati, May 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh reported 20,109 recoveries while adding 18,767 fresh cases of coronavirus in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

Also, 104 fresh fatalities were recorded in the state in a day, a health bulletin said.

Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal noted that the Covid-19 positive cases showed a declining trend over the past five days.

"There has been a reduction of more than 1,000 new cases per day in the last five days. The positivity rate also declined to 20.48 per cent on Sunday," he pointed out.

According to the bulletin, the gross positives touched 15,80,827, recoveries 13,61,464 and toll 10,126.

The active caseload in the state is now 2,09,237, it added.

East Godavari district added 2,887 and Chittoor 2,323 new cases in 24 hours while seven districts added between 1,000 and 2,000 each.

Four districts reported less than 1,000 new cases each.

Prakasam district became the 10th in the state to cross the aggregate of one lakh coronavirus cases while Vizianagaram went past the 70,000 mark.

Chittoor district reported 15 fresh Covid-19 fatalities in 24 hours, West Godavari 13, Vizianagaram 11, Visakhapatnam nine, Anantapuramu, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Kurnool eight each, Srikakulam seven and SPS Nellore six.

Kadapa saw only three more deaths in a day but Prakasam did not report any fresh fatality.

