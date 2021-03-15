Aurangabad, Mar 15 (PTI) The Parbhani district administration on Monday moved to restrict private bus services from cities like Mumbai and others from Tuesday in view of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

Private bus services from Parbhani to places like Mumbai, Aurangabad, Pune and Nanded will be halted from March 16 till March 23, an order issued by Collector Deepak Muglikar said.

In Aurangabad, Collector Sunil Chavan said dining service in hotels and restaurants, which was allowed at 50 per cent capacity earlier, was being stopped and now eateries in the district can only take orders for takeaway parcels.

The dining-in restriction will be in force from March 16 till further orders, he added.

