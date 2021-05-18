Srinagar, May 18 (PTI) The rate of daily COVID-19 positive patients has been coming down by 10 to 12 per cent in Kashmir division over the past few days, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole said, "The rate of daily COVID-19 positive patients has been witnessed to be stabilising by 10 to 12 per cent in Kashmir."

He said that, however, there are chances that the mortality rate will remain the same or even increase in the next few days.

Maintaining that the administration has been taking every possible step to contain the spread of the virus, Pole said demand for oxygen beds has also eased out as the number of beds has been increased at all dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, including SKIMS, Soura and SMHS hospitals.

He said patients in home isolation are also taken due care by the officials concerned as they provide COVID-19 care kits to each patient testing positive for the virus to enable better treatment.

Pole said Kashmir, at present, is in a comfortable position with medical oxygen capacity as there are five oxygen manufacturing plants while 20 more such plants have been installed at different hospitals in Kashmir.

The senior officer said COVID-19 vaccination process is also going on at a good pace as the Union Territory has even touched the 50,000 daily doses during the ongoing drive.

He said the J-K government has placed an order of 1.2 crore doses. However, there can be difficulty in delivery as other states have also placed orders amid a raging spread of the virus in many parts of the country.

Despite all of this, vaccination for the above 45 age group category is going on in full swing and the rate in J-K is 61 per cent against the 33 per cent national coverage, which is almost double that of the national level percentage.

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday had recorded its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 fatalities with 73 deaths taking the toll to 3,222, while 3,344 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,47,952. Out of the new cases, 1,926 were from Kashmir division of the UT.

