Panaji, Aug 29 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday claimed that coronavirus cases in the coastal state were on the rise since Ganesh Chaturthi and this was because people violated safety norms during the festival.

There has been a spike in cases, as people did not wear masks or follow social distancing norms during the festivities, Sawant said.

"We have noticed that the number of COVID-19 cases have increased after Ganesh Chaturthi. Daily count was hovering around 150 cases per day before the festival, but now there has been a rise," Sawant said.

Urging people to practise social distancing, the chief minister said he took precautionary measures during his daily work routine.

The chief minister was addressing people after flagging off Arogya Express vans at his Assembly constituency Sankhalim on Saturday.

The coastal state has so far recorded 16,006 COVID-19 cases and 175 deaths.

