New Delhi, August 29: The 68th edition of Mann Ki Baat, the monthly radio address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled tomorrow - August 30 - at 11 am. The radio broadcast would be aired on All India Radio (AIR) - the Government of India's official media arm. The show would also be broadcasted live on state-run DD National and DD News, as well as most private news channels. NEET-JEE Exams 2020 Row: Mamata Banerjee Dares PM Narendra Modi to Take Impromptu Opinion of Students During ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The Mann Ki Baat address by PM Modi comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the daily coronavirus infection count hovering around 75,000 over the past couple of days. Even as the number of cases continue to rise, a solace for the government remains the dwindling fatality and mortality rates. Modi, similar to his previous addresses, is expected to reiterate the necessity of wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

The Prime Minister is also expected to refer to the country's contribution in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, as adherents of all faith adhered to the safety norms which restricted festival celebrations in the month of August.

The radio address also comes amid a row over the dates of key entrance exams. A number of students have taken it to social media to demand the deferment of JEE Main exams scheduled between September 1 and 6, as well as the NEET UG scheduled on September 13.

While Modi has so far refrained from commenting on the issue, Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal has vehemently defended the decision to conduct the exams amid the pandemic. "Most of the students and parents want the exams to be held," he said. A possibility exists that the PM speaks on the row during his radio address tomorrow.

