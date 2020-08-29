Jamshedpur, August 29: In a tragic incident, a software engineer was found dead in his SUV in Birsanagar area of Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur district on Friday. The SUV was reportedly locked from inside, and its AC was switched on at the time when the body was recovered. After the man was taken out of the vehicle, he was in an unconscious condition.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the police received the information about the man being locked inside the SUV at around 10:30 pm, after which the patrol team was immediately sent to rescue him. He was first taken to MGM Medical College and Hospital and then to Tata Main Hospital. However, doctors at the Tata Main Hospital declared him brought dead. Delhi Shocker: Man Dragged Under Wheels of SUV for 400 Metres, Dies.

The deceased had been identified as Deepak Sharma, and he was a software engineer in the late thirties. The police reportedly recovered an inhaler from the SUV, which indicated that Sharma was an asthma patient. “He appeared to have suffocated to death. Locals said the vehicle was parked around 4.30-5 pm Friday and they spotted it at the same place at night, with its doors closed and the engine and AC on,” reported the media house quoting Rajesh Kumar Jha, Birsanagar PS officer-in-charge (OC). Drunk SUV Driver Crushes Petrol Pump Worker's Leg in Ghaziabad: Police.

The samples of the deceased were sent for COVID-19 testing. However, reports are still awaiting. Experts are of the opinion that the faulty AC could have released more carbon monoxide, which led to the software engineer’s death. In a similar incident, which took place three days ago in West Singhbhum district. At that time also, a driver of another SUV was found dead within the vehicle with the doors closed and AC on.

