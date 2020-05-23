India News | COVID-19 Cases in Himachal Pradesh Stand at 185

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): As many as 185 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh till date, according to the state health department.

"A total of 185 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, including 57 recovered cases and 3 deaths. There are 121 active cases in the state now," said Department of Health and Family Welfare, Himachal Pradesh.

A total of 1,25,101 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Saturday.

There are 69,597 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 3,720 people have lost their lives due to the disease in the country. (ANI)

