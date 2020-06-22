Amaravati, June 22 (PTI): COVID-19 cases shot past the 9,000 mark to 9,372 in Andhra Pradesh on Monday as 443 were added afresh in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus toll mounted to 111 with five new fatalities, the latest bulletin said.

Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020: Amit Shah Hails Supreme Court's Decision on Rath Yatra in Puri, Tweets 'PM Narendra Modi Initiated Consultations'.

With 83 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries now stood at 4,435, leaving 4,826 active cases in the state, the latest COVID-19 bulletin said.

The number of Covid-19 cases rose by 1,000 in a span of just two days as the state reported 8,000 cases on June 20.

Also Read | COVID-19 Count Reaches 9,399 in Karnataka, Death Toll Rises to 142: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

Every district in the state, barring five, has been reporting new cases in double digits with Anantapuramu topping with 70 on Monday, followed by East Godavari with 64 and Kurnool 60.

After Kurnool (1354) and Krishna (1063), Anantapuramu now has the highest 870 cases and Guntur 802.

Of the 443 new cases reported on Monday, 392 were locals, 44 from other states and seven foreign returnees.

Those who came from Maharashtra had the most number of 793 infections and, among the foreign returnees, those from Kuwait topped the chart with 299.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)