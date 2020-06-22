New Delhi, June 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the Supreme Court's decision to allow the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a series of tweets, Amit Shah said the entire nation is delighted after the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Puri Rath Yatra, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally intervened to ensure that the festival is celebrated.

"Today is a special day for all of us, particularly our Odia sisters and brothers as well as devotees of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji. The entire nation is delighted by the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court to ensure the Rath Yatra goes on," Shah tweeted. The apex court had on June 18 put a stay on the Rath Yatra in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, PM Narendra Modi, Shah said, intervened and initiated consultations.

"It makes me, as well as crores of devotees across India happy that PM @narendramodi not only understood the sentiment of the devotees but also initiated consultations which ensured that the great traditions of our land are observed," Shah said. "Last evening, as per the instructions of PM @narendramodi, I spoke to Gajapati Maharaj Ji (The King of Puri) and the respected Shankaracharya Ji of Puri and sought their views on the Yatra. This morning, on PM’s instructions, I also spoke to the Solicitor General," he added.

Amit Shah Hails Supreme Court's Decision on Jagannath Rath Yatra:

Hailing the Supreme Court's decision on the Jagannath Rath Yatra, Shah congratulated the people of Odisha. Earlier today, a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that the Jagannath Temple management committee and state government can conduct the Rath Yatra in accordance with the guidelines. The court directed the Rath Yatra in a very restricted manner without allowing devotee congregation.

Recalling its June 18 order, the Chief Justice reiterated that the state government is free to stop the festival, if there are signs which endanger public health and safety. The top court observed that any spread of COVID-19 due to this will be disastrous since large numbers are involved. "It won't be possible to track everyone after they go back home," added the court. The Rath Yatra is scheduled on June 23.

