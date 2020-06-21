Lucknow, Jun 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh increased to 550 after 21 fatalities were reported, the state government said in a statement on Sunday

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 17,731.

Also Read | Apple WWDC 2020: iOS 14, New Hardwares, MacOS 10.16 To Be Announced Tomorrow; Here's Everything You Need To Know.

Of the 21 COVID-19 deaths, three took place in Kanpur Nagar, two each in Meerut, Moradabad, Gorakhpur and Etawah, and one each in Ghaziabad, Hapur, Siddharthanagar, Bijnor, Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli, Badaun, Jhansi and Farrukhabad, according to the statement

Till now, as many as 10,995 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, it said. `The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,186.

Also Read | Bhupesh Baghel Writes to PM Modi, Demands Chhattisgarh's Inclusion in Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 21, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)