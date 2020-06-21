Apple, the Cupertino-based technology giant will be hosting the 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) tomorrow. The annual developer meet will be not be held traditionally because of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, the company for the first time will be hosting the event online for developers and viewers who witness what the company has to offer its fans. Apple's WWDC 2020 event is scheduled to Kickstart at 10 am PT which is around 10.30 pm IST on June 22, 2020. Apple iPhone SE 2020 Likely To Become Cheaper in India: Report.

The company will be broadcasting the annual event from Apple Park. And, the interested fans and viewers can watch the event online via Apple's official website, Apple Developer app, Apple TV and official YouTube channel. The 2020 WWDC annual event, Apple will be giving a first glimpse of the new-generation operating systems that would run on Apple products such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, and others.

Apple WWDC 2020 Event (Photo Credits: Apple)

Apple is expected to reveal new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS during the event. If the market rumours are to be believed, Apple will also be launching new hardware products such as AirTag and AirPods Studio at the WWDC.

As far as software is concerned, Apple will be revealing iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 at the WWDC 2020. Rumours also suggest that the technology giant will be giving a visual overhaul to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Moreover, a new report claims that Apple will be renaming iOS to iPhone OS during the WWDC 2020. Moreover, the biggest iOS 14 feature update is likely to bring the list views, which will make it easier for the users to see all the installed apps on their devices. Apple is also believed to be working on a new fitness app, which will allow the users to download fitness-related videos helping them about the workout.

