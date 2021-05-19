New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday cautioned the Delhi Government from stretching any further the issue that a third wave of COVID-19 could be coming from Singapore or some other country, saying India already has its own variants of the virus and does not need any other nation for it.

“Let's be clear, there is no wave from Singapore” and “we don't need any other country, we have our own variants,” said a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh which interjected when Delhi government's counsel was making submissions that the next wave could be coming from Singapore or some other country.

After the remarks by the bench, senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, replied “from wherever… the second variant is from India only.”

Stressing on the need for vaccination, he also said “Until and unless everyone is safe, none is safe.”

The court was hearing the plea over the condition of subordinate judiciary's judicial officers who are at risk of contracting COVID-19 owing to the nature of duties.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called for cancelling all air services with Singapore with immediate effect, saying a strain of coronavirus found in that country could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. He had said the new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children.

However, the statement drew criticism even as the Singapore government conveyed to the Indian High Commissioner its strong objection.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India.

Earlier in the day, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian High Commissioner conveyed to the Singapore government that the Delhi chief minister has no competence to comment on COVID variants.

