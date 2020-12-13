New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,984 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday even as the death count due to the disease crossed the 10,000-mark in the city with 33 new fatalities.

The positivity rate stood at 2.74 per cent, authorities said.

The positivity rate had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent from December 3-7.

However, on December 8, it rose to 4.23 per cent, before falling to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10. It rose to 3.33 per cent on December 11 and fell again to 2.64 per cent on December 12.

The fresh cases came out of 72,335 tests, including 35,611 RT-PCR ones, conducted on Saturday, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Thirty-three fresh fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll due to the disease to 10,014 in the national capital, the bulletin said.

The tally of active cases dropped to 16,785 on Sunday from 17,373 the previous day.

The total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 6,07,454 in Delhi, the bulletin said.

