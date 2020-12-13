New Delhi, December 13: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda tested positive for COVID-19. The senior politician posted an update on his official social media handle to confirm that he has contracted the contagious disease. JP Nadda appealed all those who recently came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the virus.

Nadda, in his tweet, claimed that he decided to undergo a test after facing preliminary symptoms of coronavirus. The report came back as positive earlier today, and on the advice of doctors, he will remain in isolation for the next few days. JP Nadda Reaches Dehradun as Part of His 120-Day Nationwide Tour.

Nadda was not required to be hospitalised as the symptoms were mild. The BJP chief, however, stressed that those who came in contact with him recently should also isolate themselves and get tested for COVID-19 at the earliest.

See JP Nadda's Tweet

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020

Nadda, 60, was elevated as the president of the BJP last year. He was actively involved in electioneering in Bihar, where the party registered a narrow-lane victory in alliance with the Janata Dal (United).

On November 22, he embarked upon a 120-day nationwide tour to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

