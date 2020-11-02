Srinagar, Nov 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 385 new cases of COVID-19, while eight fatalities took place in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 95,710 and the death toll to 14,90 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 134 were from Jammu division and 251 from Kashmir valley, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 108 cases, followed by 71 in Srinagar.

There are 6080 active cases, while 88,140 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the UT reported eight COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours – three from Jammu division and five from the Kashmir Valley.

