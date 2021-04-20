Noida (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded eight more fatalities linked to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 114, while the district added 640 new cases that took its infection tally to 31,597, official data showed.

The district's active caseload reached 3,765 from 3,386 the previous day, according to the figures released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 255 patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 27,718 in the district, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 114 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 87.72 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 2,23,544 from 2,08,523 on Monday while the overall recoveries climbed to 6,75,702 and the death toll to 10,159 on Tuesday, the data showed.

