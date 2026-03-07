The Sikkim Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery is a popular weekly lottery sanctioned by the Sikkim State Lotteries, drawn every Saturday at 6:00 PM. As part of the state's regulated gaming framework, Sikkim's Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery draw is known for its structured prize tiers, featuring a substantial top prize of INR 1 crore for the lucky first-prize winner. Participants typically purchase tickets for a nominal fee, often around INR 6, selecting from various series and five-digit combinations. The draw is conducted transparently under government supervision at Gangtok, with results published across official portals and local gazettes, making it a significant source of non-tax revenue for the state’s developmental projects. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's Dear Elite Saturday weekly lottery. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 07, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Live Streaming of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Lottery Here

