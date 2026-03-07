Jaipur, March 7: A video message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was played during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Kota–Bundi Greenfield Airport and the launch of major drinking water projects on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the day marks a new milestone of hope and achievement for the Hadoti region. He added that he had recently visited Rajasthan and from the sacred land of Ajmer, laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees aimed at accelerating the state's progress.

On that occasion, appointment letters were also distributed by Prime Minister Modi to more than 21,000 youths from Rajasthan. The Prime Minister noted that the launch of two major development initiatives in Rajasthan within a single week reflects the rapid pace of development in the state. PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Projects Worth INR 2,200 Crore in Varanasi, Releases 20th Instalment of PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana (Watch Video).

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Kota Airport in Rajasthan

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Kota airport. https://t.co/2DvujkMMK0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2026

Prime Minister Modi described the occasion as a day of new hope and a significant achievement for the entire Hadoti region, including Kota, Bundi, Baran, and Jhalawar. Highlighting Kota's importance, the Prime Minister remarked that Kota is not only a centre of education but also a centre of energy.

He also referred to the region's well-known products and heritage, including Kota Kachori, Kota Doria, Kota Stone, sandstone, and several important religious sites in and around Kota. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone of Various Infrastructure and Development Projects Worth over INR 9,700 Crore in Gujarat.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturday that the people of the region had long demanded the establishment of a greenfield airport. Efforts toward this objective had been made over many years under different state governments, Speaker Birla added. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the promise made in Kota in 2023.

Speaker Birla also recalled that Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had assured during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that the long-standing dream of an airport in Kota would be realised, and that promise has now been fulfilled. He emphasised that Kota already enjoys strong road and rail connectivity, and the addition of air connectivity will further accelerate development in the region.

The region, Speaker Birla said, is blessed by the Chambal river, has abundant water resources, and is one of the largest producers of electricity in the country. The Lok Sabha Speaker also told that Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited has set a target to develop nearly 600 hectares of land near the proposed airport, which is expected to open new opportunities for industrial development in the region.

Looking ahead, Speaker Birla expressed confidence that Kota will emerge as a major IT hub in the future. "Over the next two years, significant growth is expected across sectors such as industry, agricultural processing, and tourism, paving the way for rapid development and making the Hadoti region one of the fastest-growing regions in the country."

The Kota–Bundi Greenfield Airport will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,507 crore (nearly $180 million). The airport will have a passenger handling capacity of 1,000 passengers at a time. It will feature a 20,000-square metre terminal building, a 3,200-metre-long and 45-metre-wide runway, and seven apron bays for parking Airbus A321 aircraft.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said the airport is expected to be completed within the next two years. He added that the terminal building will reflect the cultural heritage of the Hadoti region so that visitors arriving in Kota can experience the region's identity and hospitality from the moment they arrive here.

Chief Minister Sharma also reiterated the BJP-led Rajasthan government's commitment to ensuring water for every farm and safe drinking water for every household in the state.

