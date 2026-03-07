National T20 Cup Live Streaming Online and TV Channel: The 2026 edition of Pakistan's premier domestic Twenty20 competition, the National T20 Cup, officially commenced on Saturday, 7 March. Hosted entirely at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, the 12-day tournament features ten regional teams competing for the domestic title. For cricket fans looking to follow the action, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has established comprehensive domestic and international broadcast arrangements. Salman Mirza Reacts After Reports Claim Pakistan Cricketer Molested Female Housekeeping Staff in Sri Lanka During T20 World Cup 2026, Says 'PCB Has Already Denied This Fake News...'.

Where to Watch National T20 Cup 2026?

To ensure wide accessibility for local supporters, the PCB has partnered with several major sports networks. Fans in Pakistan can watch all 23 matches of the tournament live on traditional linear television.

The official broadcast partners for the 2026 season include Geo Super, A Sports, PTV Sports, PTV National, and Fast Sports. The matches are being produced and broadcast using a 22-camera high-definition setup to ensure top-tier coverage of the domestic fixture.

Online Live Streaming Platforms

For viewers who prefer digital platforms or are following the tournament on the go, complete live streaming coverage is available.

In Pakistan: Digital streaming rights for the tournament are held by the OTT platform Tapmad. Fans can access the live feed via the Tapmad application and website.

In India: Fans can find all the National T20 Cup live action on Sports TV and Pakistan Domestic Cricket YouTube channels.

International Viewers: Cricket enthusiasts residing outside of Pakistan can watch the entire tournament free of charge. The PCB is broadcasting the matches globally via live stream on the official PCB YouTube channel and official PCB Facebook page. Tournament Fact Feature Details Tournament ABS Developers National T20 Cup 2026 Dates 7 March – 18 March 2026 Venue Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar TV Channels (Pakistan) Geo Super, A Sports, PTV Sports, PTV National, Fast Sports Live Stream (Pakistan) Tapmad Live Stream (Global) PCB Official YouTube Channel

Tournament Format

The 2026 National T20 Cup features a condensed, high-intensity schedule with a prize pot of PKR 8.5 million. During the group stage, which runs until 16 March, two matches will be played daily.

The afternoon fixtures are scheduled to begin at 4:15 PM PKT, followed by evening matches under the floodlights at 9:15 PM PKT. Defending champions Lahore Blues, led by Saad Nasim, alongside heavily backed teams like Peshawar and Karachi Whites, are among the ten squads vying for a spot in the final, which is scheduled for 18 March.

