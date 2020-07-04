Pune, Jul 4 (PTI)The Pune district administration on Saturday said it will form flying squads to curb the coronavirus outbreak, with rural parts reporting over 2,000 cases and more than 70 deaths so far.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, who visited Khed tehsil, said it was also decided to have larger areas under containment rather than micro and mini zones.

Also Read | TMC Councillor Shot Near Kolkata, Rushed to Hospital: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

"It was decided to form flying squads comprising police, revenue and health personnel who will ensure lockdown norms are not violated. It will be mandated to take action against those not wearing masks," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)