Panaji (Goa) [India], March 23 (ANI0: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday took cognizance of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state and assured that he is monitoring the situation closely.

"We are monitoring and observing the COVID-19 situation in the state. The cases have increased, the situation is being monitored," said Goa CM.

Earlier today, State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that the visitors to Goa may soon have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates or get themselves tested on arrival at the airport.

Adding that the proposal would be placed before Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for discussion soon.

States like Karnataka and Maharashtra have also already made negative COVID-19 reports mandatory.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry of health and family welfare, Goa reported four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. With 1,017 total positive cases, the death toll stood at 818. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)