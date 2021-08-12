Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported one Covid-related fatality taking the cumulative toll to 9,654 while 16 new infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,146.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Nuh district.

Of the new cases, five were reported from Gurgaon while three were from Faridabad district among others.

There are 672 active cases in the state.

The total recoveries so far are 7,59,820 and the recovery rate is 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.

