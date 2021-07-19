Chandigarh, Jul 19 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported six more COVID-19 related deaths, which took the toll to 9,605, while 30 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,69,569 in the state, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The latest deaths, include one each from Hisar, Panipat and Sirsa districts, it said.

The bulletin said that among the fresh cases, five were from Bhiwani and four from Gurgaon. The active cases in the state are 785, the total recoveries 7,59,179 and the recovery rate stands at 98.65 per cent, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)