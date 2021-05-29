Srinagar, May 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 2,253 fresh Covid cases, which took the tally to 2,86,684, while 46 deaths in the past 24 hours took the toll 3,841 in the union territory, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 794 were reported from the Jammu division and 1,459 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest 353 cases, followed by 343 in Jammu district and 203 in Kupwara district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 39,255 in the union territory, while 2,43,588 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 3,841 as 46 patients died in the past 24 hours.

