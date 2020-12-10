Srinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 366 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing the infection tally to 1,14,773, while the death toll mounted to 1,775 with eight fatalities in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 170 are from the Jammu division and 196 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar to Replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA Chairperson? NCP Denies, Calls Media Reports ‘Unsubstantiated’.

The officials said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 99 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 63 in Srinagar district.

The number of active cases dropped to 4,848 in the Union Territory as 526 more patients recovered from the infection. A total of 1,08,150 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

Also Read | CBSE Exams 2021 Dates and Schedule Not Released, Datesheet of Class 12th Examination Circulating on Social Media is ‘Fake’: Official Notice.

Three of the new fatalities linked to COVID-19 are from Jammu and five from the Kashmir region, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)