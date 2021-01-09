Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 9 (ANI): Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday said the government has issued orders to reopen spas and ayurvedic resorts in the state, which were closed due to COVID-19.

"Such institutions must be open in full compliance with the COVID protocol. Institutions should take all precautions to ensure hygiene and safety," he added.

The Minister further said that the existing general guidelines regarding the functioning of the tourism sector during the COVID-19 pandemic should also be fully complied with by Ayurveda resorts and Spas.

Surendran had earlier said that the state's tourism sector has incurred a loss of Rs 15,000 crore due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Kerala is among the few states that have a higher COVID-19 positivity rate. It is one of the worst-hit COVID states. (ANI)

