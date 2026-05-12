1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The 2025–26 Saudi Pro League title race has reached a definitive moment as league leaders Al-Nassr host their city rivals Al-Hilal in the "Derby of Fury" tonight, Tuesday, 12 May. Currently leading the table with 82 points from 32 matches, Al-Nassr hold a five-point advantage over the unbeaten Al-Hilal. A victory for Cristiano Ronaldo’s men would mathematically secure their first league crown in several years. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Al-Hilal, however, remain second with 77 points and a crucial game in hand. Under the guidance of Simone Inzaghi, they must win tonight to keep their title hopes alive and put pressure on the leaders in the final rounds of the season.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming and Free Telecast in India

For football fans in India, the match is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 PM IST. FanCode remains the exclusive digital home for the Saudi Pro League, providing live streaming of the match via its app and official website.

While FanCode typically requires a subscription or a "Match Pass," it frequently offers limited free preview windows for high-profile fixtures. On television, the match can be viewed on FanCode Sports (Channel 475) for Tata Play subscribers. Additionally, the official Saudi Pro League app provides real-time scores and minute-by-minute updates for those unable to access the live video feed. Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Bot Purge: Football Icon Loses Followers in Meta Cleanup.

Team News and Predicted Lineups

Both teams are expected to field near full-strength squads for this decider. Al-Nassr will look to the attacking duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix, while Al-Hilal will rely on the clinical finishing of Karim Benzema.

Al-Nassr Likely XI: Bento; Yahya, Iñigo Martínez, Al-Amri, Al Ghanam; Mané, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Coman; Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix.

Al-Hilal Likely XI: Bounou; Al-Harbi, Akcicek, Tambakti, Theo Hernández; Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Ruben Neves, Al-Dawsari; Malcom, Benzema.

The Virtual Final

The venue, also known as King Saud University Stadium, is expected to be a sell-out as Al-Nassr fights to secure the trophy on home soil. With Al-Hilal yet to lose a single league game this season, the encounter promises high tactical intensity as the league's most prolific attack meets its most disciplined defence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).