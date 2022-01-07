Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 7 (ANI): As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the government of Karnataka on Thursday informed that offices of advocates, lawyers, law firms are permitted to function with 50 per cent of their staff strength during weekends, strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour.

"It is clarified that Offices of Advocates, Lawyers, law firms are permitted to function with 50 per cent of their staff strength during weekends, strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour. The movement of Advocates, lawyers and their staff is permitted on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective offices," a circular released by the state government stated.

It further informed: "In Bengaluru urban district, Institutes, colleges affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) permitted to function strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour."

Meanwhile, India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent. (ANI)

