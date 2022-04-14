Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 103 new coronavirus positive cases and five fatalities linked to the infection, the health department said.

Also Read | Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan Moves Pak SC To Ban Dissident PTI Lawmakers For Life.

With this, the state's COVID-29 tally rose to 78,75,551 cases and toll to 1,47,826.

Also Read | Pakistan: Imran Khan Has ‘Comedic Talent’; Can Do ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Says Ex-Wife Reham Khan.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 124 cases and one fatality.

Mumbai recorded 56 cases and one death.

One fatality each was recorded in Nashik district, in the limits of Nashik Municipal Corporation, Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Buldhana. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.78 per cent.

There are 745 active coronavirus positive cases in the state at present. Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Wardha, Bhandara do not have any active case.

The health department said 77 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery count to 77,26,980. The recovery rate in the state stands at 1.87 per cent.

It said 40,334 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the overall test count to 7,98,01,282.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases: 78,75,551; fresh cases: 103; fatalities: 1,47,826; active cases 745; tests conducted so far: 7,98,01,282.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)