Thane, Jul 3 (PTI) A mob of 30 people has been booked in Uttan area of Bhayander in Thane district for allegedly stopping a medical team from taking three COVID-19 patients to hospital, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Tuesday night, Uttan police station assistant inspector Satish Nikam said.

"The mob claimed the test reports were fake and cooked up to allow doctors to extract money from people. The medical team had to call in the police which controlled the mob and ensured patients were taken to hospital for treatment. They have been charged with unlawful assembly, disobedience etc under IPC," he added.

