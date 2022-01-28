Ahmedabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Night curfew imposed in 27 cities in Gujarat to curb the coronavirus pandemic has been extended till February 4, an official said on Friday.

The decision to extend the date of the night curfew was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during a core committee meeting in Gandhinagar, a release said, adding that though number of new coronavirus cases were declining in Gujarat, 12,131 persons were found infected during the last 24 hours.

After a sudden surge in cases, the state government had, on January 21, announced night curfew in 19 cities apart from eight major ones where it was imposed much earlier.

The tenure of the curfew between 10 pm to 6am was to end on January 29, so the decision was taken to extend it, an official said.

While shops, shopping complexes, marketing yards, salons, spas and beauty parlors, etc are allowed to operate till 10 pm, home delivery of food from hotels and restaurants is allowed 24 hours, said the release.

