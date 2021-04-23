Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 23 (ANI): As many as 15 tankers containing more than 250 tonnes of Medical Oxygen from Rourkela, Jajpur, and Angul district in Odisha have been despatched to the various parts of the country in the last 24 hours.

According to the Odisha Police, the containers have been sent to Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra).

This comes at a time when India is witnessing a shortage in the supply of medical oxygen due to a record rise in COVID-19 cases.

India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police has established a dedicated corridor for the unhindered movement of Oxygen Supply for needy patients without any delay.

Based on the directive by Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit, the Odisha Police said.

Later today, two tankers from Angul to Visakhapatnam, two tankers from Jajpur to Ghaziabad and Visakhapatnam will also leave. (ANI)

