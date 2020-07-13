Muzaffarnagar, Jul 13 (PTI) One COVID-19 patient died while seven others including a police officer tested positive for the virus, officials said on Monday.

According to District Magistrate of Shamli, Jasjit Kaur, there are 30 active coronavirus cases in the district.

A total of 29 samples were sent for testing out of which seven including that of the station house officer (SHO) of Shamli kotwali have tested positive, Kaur said.

The man who died of COVID-19 on Sunday had been referred to a hospital in Meerut, officials said.

